NOTICE OF NAMES OF PERSONS APPEARING AS OWNERS OF CERTAIN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY THE TREASURER OF WARREN COUNTY.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 601 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that:The undersigned as Treasurer of the County of Warren has on deposit or in his custody certain moneys and property paid or deposited in actions or proceedings in the several courts in the said county.The persons whose names and last-known addresses are set forth below appear from the records of the said Treasurer to be entitled to certain such property of the amount of $50 or more.NameLast-known Address

Shauna Springer 244D Burke DriveQueensbury, NY 12804

Christopher L. Smith -Unknown

Paul L. Laico-Unknown

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SUPREME COURT#179 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 1 Home CampusDes Moines, IA 50328

Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff 250 Mile Crossing Boulevard Suite OneRochester, NY 14624

vs.

Karen A. De Simone(A/K/A Karen A. DeSimone)2103 Regency Park Apartment NQueensbury, NY 12804

Hudson Pointe Homeowners Association, Inc.C/O Secretary of State 99 Washington AvenueAlbany, NY 12210

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE SURROGATES COURT

#172 Kamsuk AmornratThe Estate of Elise Paola Lacagnina-Bennett

Mail Boses, Etc. Big C Spankwai 618/1Paholytin St. PayatalBankok, Thailand 10400

Kenneally and TarantinoDennis J. Tarantino470 Glen StreetP.O. Box 379Glens Falls, NY 12801

DEPOSITED IN ACTIONS OR PROCEEDINGS IN THE COUNTY COURT

#177 Hudson Headwaters Health Network 9 Carey RoadQueensbury, NY 12804

Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart and Rhodes, P.C.Jonathan C. Lapper, Esq.Attorneys for the Applicant 1 Washington StreetPO Box 2168Glens Falls, NY 12801

Town of Warrensburg 3797 Main StreetWarrensburg, NY 12885

Eastern Building & Restoration Inc. 2 Commerce AvenueAlbany, NY 12206

vs.

Architectural Glass & Mirror Inc. 11B Solar DriveClifton Park, NY 12065

People of the State of New York Unknown

vs.

Byron J. Carson 122 Rollies RoadWarrensburg, NY 12885

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE That(A) A list of the names contained in this notice is on file and open to public inspection at the Office of the Treasurer;(B) Any such unclaimed moneys or other property will be paid or delivered by him on or before the thirty-first day of March to persons establishing to his satisfaction their right to receive the same; and (C) In the succeeding month of April, and on or before the tenth day thereof, such unclaimed moneys or other property still remaining will be paid or delivered to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and the undersigned shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.Dated: Lake George, New YorkJanuary 19, 2018Warren County TreasurerWarren County, New YorkNE-01/27/2018-1TC-174767|