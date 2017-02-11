NOTICE OF NOMINATIONS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WARRENSBURG CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Take notice that the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Inc., pursuant to its bylaws, hereby gives notice of the expiration of positions on the Chambers Board of Directors, and notice of nominations by the Board to fill these positions. The Nominees for these positions for Director to serve on the Board of Directors for three year terms from January 1, 2017 and expiring December 31, 2019 are as follows: Yvonne Miller, Todd Olden, Linda Marcella, Bridget Howe and Lynn West. Independent nominations may be made by any member of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce by filing their nomination with the President no later than the Annual meeting, to be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 3839 Main St Suite 2, Warrensburg NY 12885.

NE/AJ-02/11/2017-1TC-143499|