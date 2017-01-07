NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on January 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York regarding property located at 15 Water Street, Tax map number 150.67-2-1.000 regarding Local Law 3 of 2015 concerning Unsafe Buildings.

By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated December 28, 2016.

Tonya Thompson

Town Clerk

TT-01/07/2017-1TC-140410|