NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

WARRENSBURG CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Warrensburg Central School District on January 9, 2017, a public hearing regarding Real Property Tax Law Section 467 which prohibits Senior Citizens who have a school child residing with them the opportunity to receive a school tax exemption( Aged Exemption), and the willingness of the School District to grant such exemption will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the library of the Warrensburg Junior/Senior High Scholl, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, New York.

Cynthia Turcotte

School District Clerk

NE/AJ-01/28/2017-1TC-|