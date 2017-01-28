NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Planning Board of the Town of Schroon will hold a Public Hearing, Pursuant to section 276 of the Town Law, on the application of Kenneth John Becker for a 2 lot subdivision of tax parcel 147.17-02-55.

This project located on Kanasta Cove Rd. Schroon Lake, N.Y. includes 2 lots. The lots are located in town use zone R-2.

SAID HEARING shall be held on Thursday, the 9th day of February 2017 at 7:00 PM in the Town of Schroon Lake Town

Hall 15 Leland Avenue Schroon Lake, NY at which time all interested persons will be given the opportunity to be heard.

By order of the Planning Board

Glen Repko, Chairman

TT-01/28/2017-1TC-142153|