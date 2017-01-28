TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on August 13, 2015 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law establishing a health insurance policy for retiring elected officials and employees in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.

By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated July 28, 2015.

Tonya Thompson

Town Clerk

TT-01/28/2017-1TC-142345|