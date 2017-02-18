TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on March 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law adopting a moratorium on all solar system construction in the Town of Ticonderoga, except for roof mounted solar systems, for a period of six (6) months. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours. All members of the public and interested parties are permitted to appear and be heard.

By order of the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York, dated February 9, 2017.

Tonya Thompson

Town Clerk

