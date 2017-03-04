NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

WARREN COUNTY

Warren County will hold a Public Hearing on March 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the Board Room at the Warren County Municipal Center, 1340 State Route 9, Lake George N.Y. for the purpose of hearing comments on Warren Countys current Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Project No. 1197PF42-12 ($400,000) for the Warrensburg Health Center. The CDBG Program is administered by the New York State Office of Housing and Community Renewal (NYS OCR) and provides resources to local governments for eligible housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities with the principal purpose of benefitting low and moderate income persons. The hearing will provide further information about the progress of the identified, ongoing CDBG Project. Comments related to the effectiveness of the administration of the CDBG project will also be received at this time. The hearing is being conducted pursuant to Section 570.486, Subpart I of CFR and in compliance with the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended.

The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities. If special accommodation are needed for persons with disabilities, those with hearing impairments, or those in need of translation from English, those individuals should contact Amanda Allen, Clerk of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, at least one week in advance of the hearing date to request necessary arrangements. Written comments concerning the use of CDBG funds may also be submitted to Amanda Allen, Clerk of the Warren County Board of Supervisors until March 10, 2017.

NE/AJ-03/04/2017-1TC-145044|