NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the approval of an amendment to the ground lease agreement for a stand alone office building between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation, LLC to adjust the Schedule A map and description of premises to move the office building located at the Warren County (Floyd Bennett Memorial) Airport twelve feet (12') to the east to avoid underground airfield electrical circuits.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on March 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed amendment to the ground lease agreement for a stand alone office building between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation, LLC will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said proposed amendment is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.

By Order of the Board of Supervisors.

Amanda Allen, Clerk

Warren County Board of Supervisors

Dated: February 17, 2017

NE/AJ-03/04/2017-1TC-145046|