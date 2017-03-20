ESSEX COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 2 OF 2017
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 27th of MARCH, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2017 entitled, a Local Law regulating the use and operation of taxicabs and other vehicles for hire within the jurisdictional limits of the County of Essex; and
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same; and
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. 2 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.
Judith A. Garrison, Clerk
Essex County Board of Supervisors
7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932
(518) 873-3353
Dated: March 7, 2017
TT-03/18/2017-1TC-146402|