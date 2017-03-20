ESSEX COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

PROPOSED LOCAL LAW NO. 3 OF 2017

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Essex County Board of Supervisors will hold and conduct a Public Hearing at the Supervisors Chambers at the Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York on the 27th of MARCH, 2017 AT 9:00 a.m., on the proposed Local Law No. 3 of 2017 entitled A Local Law fixing the 2017 salaries of County officers who are elected or who are appointed for a fixed term and increasing the salary of the Director of Community Resources for the 2017 fiscal year from $64,030.53 to $74,030.53 which, when added to the $5,000.00 salary for Deputy County Manager and $2,000.00 salary increase for a recycling grant equates, to a total salary increase from $71,030.53 to $81,030.53; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that this Local Law will take effect 45 days after the date of adoption unless a valid petition protesting against this Local Law is filed with the Clerk of the Essex County Board of Supervisors prior to the expiration of that 45 day period. In the event that a valid petition is so filed, this Local Law will only take effect upon approval by the affirmative vote of a majority of the qualified electors of Essex County; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at said public hearing to be held at the time and place set forth above, the Essex County Board of Supervisors will consider this proposed Local Law and hear all persons interested therein concerning the same; and

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a copy of the full text of such proposed Local Law No. #3 of 2017 may be obtained upon request from the Clerk of the Boards Office, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932.

Judith A. Garrison, Clerk

Essex County Board of Supervisors

7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932

(518) 873-3353

Dated: March 7, 2017

TT-03/18/2017-1TC-146403|