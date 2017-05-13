NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, New York, is considering the approval of an amendment to the Fixed Base Operator agreement between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation II, LLC to add/delete language in Article VI(A)(12). NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on May 19, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Supervisors' Rooms in the Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, New York, at which time and place all persons interested in the matter of such proposed amendment to the Fixed Base Operator agreement between Warren County and Schermerhorn Aviation II, LLC will be heard concerning the same. A copy of said proposed amendment is available for inspection during regular business hours by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors at the above-stated address and may be viewed on the Warren County website at www.warrencountyny.gov.By Order of the Board of Supervisors.Dated: May 19, 2017AMANDA ALLEN, CLERKWarren County Board of SupervisorsNE/AJ-05/13/2017-1TC-151576|