NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REQUESTED VARIANCE FROM APA ACT SHORELINE RESTRICTIONS Project Number 2016-0016NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to 806 of the Adirondack Park Agency Act (Article 27 of the Executive Law) and 9 NYCRR Part 576, the Adirondack Park Agency ("Agency") will hold a public hearing regarding the application of Gilman and Lisa Allen for a variance from the shoreline structure setback restrictions in Executive Law 806. The public hearing will commence on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at 10:30 AM, in the Town of Ticonderoga Community Building Auditorium, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. The variance site is located in the Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, on a 0.27 acre property in an area designated as Moderate Intensity Use on the Adirondack Park Land Use and Development Plan Map. The tax map number of the property is: Section 160.33, Block 2, Parcel 29.The variance request involves replacement of a single family dwelling within fifty (50) feet of the mean high water mark of Lake George. The footprint of the new single family dwelling will be no larger or closer to the mean high water mark of Lake George. Both the pre-existing single family dwelling and the replacement are 560 square feet in footprint with an attached 120 square foot deck, located 18 feet from the MHWM of Lake George, at the closest point. The height of the dwelling will be 18 ft. 5-1/2 inches, 6.5 feet taller than the existing dwelling. Any person or public agency entitled to individual notice pursuant to 9 NYCRR 576.5(d)(2), and, at the discretion of the Agency or its hearing officer, any other persons or public agencies, may participate. The applicants will have an opportunity to describe the proposal and how it comports with the variance criteria set forth in 9 NYCRR Part 576. The Agency or hearing officer will have authority to adopt such procedures as deemed necessary for the orderly conduct of the hearing, including the formal taking of testimony, sworn statements, crossexamination of witnesses and reasonable limitations on testimony. The burden of demonstrating approvability under the variance criteria set forth in 9 NYCRR Part 576 rests with the applicants. Any person may speak during the public comment period of this hearing, and may submit written comments before the hearing and until the close of the hearing. All written comment letters received by the close of the hearing will become part of the un-sworn record and will be considered prior to any determination on the variance request. Pursuant to 301(2) of the State Administrative Procedure Act, interpreter services will be made available to persons who are hearing impaired at no charge upon written request to the Agency within a reasonable time prior to the hearing.The application and supporting information are available for public inspection by contacting Suzanne McSherry, Environmental Program Specialist 2, Adirondack Park Agency, PO Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977. Phone (518) 891-4050. Any written comments submitted in advance of the hearing should be addressed to Suzanne McSherry and reference the Project Number above. Additional information on Agency variance procedures can be found on the Agencys website, www.apa.ny.gov.DATE/S/ Richard E. Weber IIIDeputy Director, Regulatory ProgramsAdirondack Park Agency TT-06/17/2017-1TC-155036|