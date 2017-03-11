NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATIONAL MEETING

WARREN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

PALISADES ROAD (CR 26) BRIDGE OVER BRANT LAKE INLET

TOWN OF HORICON

The Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent, Jeffery Tennyson, has announced that a Public Informational Meeting will be held to discuss the proposed Replacement of the Palisades Road (CR 26) Bridge over Brant Lake Inlet in the Town of Horicon. The bridge is located 0.25 mi north of NYS Route 8.

The meeting will be held at the Horicon Community Center, 6604 State Route 8, Brant Lake, NY 12815 on Wednesday March 29, 2017 from 6:00 8:00 pm. On display for open discussion will be plans and details of the proposed replacement structure along with associated roadway approach reconstruction. At 6:15 pm there will be a brief presentation that will provide an overview of the proposed bridge details, construction schedule and cost.

The purpose of the meeting is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials and local agencies. Please advise Mr. Gerard Sentz, PE if any additional accommodations will be required to facilitate your participation in this public meeting. Mr. Sentz can be reached at Foit-Albert Associates, 763 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203, by telephone at (716) 856-3933 or via email at gsentz@foit-albert.com.

Further information on the project may be obtained from Mr. Sentz at the above address or Mr. Edward J. Doughney, Senior Civil Engineer, Warren County D.P.W., 4028 Main Street, Warrensburg, NY 12885, by telephone at (518) 761-6556 or via email at edoughney@warrencountydpw.com.

NE/AJ-03/11/2017-1TC-145519|