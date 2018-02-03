NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING TOWN OF NORTH HUDSON PLANNING BOARD The Town of North Hudson Planning Board will hold and conduct a Special Meeting of the Planning Board on the 6th Day and 13th Day of February, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the North Hudson Town Hall located at 3024 US Route 9, North Hudson, NY, 12855, for the purpose of conducting the following Planning Board business: Review Site Plans submitted by Paradox Brewery for construction of a brewery in the Town of North Hudson on former Frontier Town lands. The Board will address and conduct any and all other pertinent business before it or to come before it.The public is invited to attend and give comment.Should you have any questions, please call the Town of North Hudson at (518) 532-9811.TT-02/03/2018-1TC-175243|