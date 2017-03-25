STATE ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY REVIEW ACT (SEQRA)

Notice of Public Scoping

NOTICE is hereby given that Warren County, as SEQRA Lead Agency, has determined that the proposed Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport Runway 1-19 Extension may have a significant adverse impact on the environment and has issued a Positive Declaration, requiring the preparation of a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) in accordance with the requirements of 6 NYCRR Part 619.9. In support of preparation of the DEIS, Warren County will conduct a formal Scoping process. A Draft Scoping Document is available for public review and comment online at http://www.warrencountyny.gov/airport/docs/seqra.pdf

Written comments on the Draft Scoping Document will be accepted from March 25, 2017 to April 25, 2017. Comments may be delivered in person, mailed or submitted by email to: Ross Dubarry, Airport Manager

443 Queensbury Avenue, Rm 201,

Queensbury, NY 12885

Phone: 518-792-5995

Email: rdubarry@warrencountydpw.com

NE/AJ-03/25/2017-1TC-147021|