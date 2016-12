NOTICE OF QUALIFICATION OF The Dock Doctors, LLC. Authority filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 01/24/2011. Office location: Essex County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 19 Little Otter Lane, Ferrisburgh, VT 05456, also the registered agent upon whom process may be served. Purpose: any lawful activities.

