NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS

Please take notice that the Westport Fire District of the Town of Westport, County of Essex, New York, will hold its regular meetings for the year 2017 on the Third Tuesday of every month at 7 oclock p.m. on such day at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport New York. All meetings of the Westport Fire District are open to the public.

This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.

By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District.

Board of Fire Commissioners

/s/ Robin E. Crandall

Secretary

January 20, 2017

