NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS Please take notice that the Westport Fire District of the Town of Westport, County of Essex, New York, will now be holding its regular meetings on the Third Tuesday of every month at 7 oclock p.m. on such day at the Wadhams Vol. Fire Department located at 775 NYS RTE. 22, Westport New York until further notice. All meetings of the Westport Fire District are open to the public.This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District.Board of Fire Commissioners/s/ Robin E. CrandallSecretaryMarch 29, 2017VN-04/08/2017-1TC-147978|