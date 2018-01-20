NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS

NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGSPlease take notice that the Ticonderoga Fire District of the town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, New York will hold its regular meetings for the year 2018 on the third Monday of each month, unless a holiday falls upon that date, at which time the meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month, at 7:00 PM at the Ticonderoga Fire House. All meetings of the Ticonderoga Fire District are open to the public. This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York. By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ticonderoga Fire District.Lisa L. LaPannSecretaryTiconderoga Joint Village/Town Fire DistrictTT-01/20/2018-1TC-174010|