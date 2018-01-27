NOTICE OF REGULAR MEETINGS Please take notice that the Westport Fire Districtof the Town of Westport, County of Essex, New York, will hold its regular meetings for the year 2018 on the Third Tuesday of every month at 7 Oclock p.m. on such day at the Westport Town Hall located at 22 Champlain Avenue, Westport New York. All meetings of the Westport Fire District are open to the public.This notice is being posted in accordance with the provisions of Section 94 of the Public Officers Law of the State of New York.By order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Westport Fire District.VN-01/27/2018-1TC-174748|