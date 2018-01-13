NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX MidFirst Bank, Plaintiff AGAINST Robert P. Demetros, Kathleen A. Demetros, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated 7-21-2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY on 2-13-2018 at 10:30AM, premises known as 9 Birch Avenue, Willsboro, NY 12996. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Willsboro, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION: 21.9, BLOCK: 10, LOT: 10. Approximate amount of judgment $50,180.54 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index#: CV15-0533. Evan F. Bracy, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-077797-F00 50962TT-01/13-02/03/2018-4TC-172995|