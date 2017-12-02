NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Bank of America, N.A., Plaintiff AGAINST Lauri Teriele a/k/a Lauri A. Teriele a/k/a Lauri A. Cole; Kraig Teriele a/k/a Kraig N. Teriele, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated October 18, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction in the Lobby of Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, New York on January 4, 2018 at 10:00AM, premises known as 16 Labounty Way, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 150.2 Block 7 Lot 9.001. Approximate amount of judgment $230,459.91 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV14-0646. Joseph Lavorando, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: October 27, 2017 49670TT-12/02-12/23/2017-4TC-169510|