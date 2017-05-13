NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Lisa Bowman, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated October 21, 2016 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse on June 12, 2017 at 10:00AM, premises known as 53 Champlain Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 150.51 Block 10 Lot 21.000. Approximate amount of judgment $92,625.50 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV14-0655. Robert W. Pulsifer, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: April 26, 2017TT-05/13-06/03/2017-4TC-150871|NOTICE TO BIDDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids until May 19, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. for the following: TWO (2) NEW & UNUSED AWD POLICE UTILITY VEHICLESSpecifications are available by contacting the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Linda M. Wolf, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932, by calling 518-873-3332 or on the Countys Website: www.co.essex.ny.us.Sealed bids will be received at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Essex County Government Center, 7551 Court Street, Elizabethtown, New York 12932 until May 19, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at which time bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. All bids submitted in response to this notice shall be marked SEALED BID AWD POLICE UTILITY VEHICLES clearly on the outside of the envelope. All bids shall be submitted on the bid sheets included in the package, and no other forms shall be accepted.Dated: May 2, 2017Linda M. Wolf, CPA Purchasing AgentEssex County Government Center7551 Court StreetElizabethtown, New York 12932(518) 873-3332TT-05/13/2017-1TC-151303|