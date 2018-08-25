NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Steven Sprouse a/k/a Steven J. Sprouse; Monique Sprouse a/k/a Monique G. Sprouse; et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated November 27, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, New York on September 26, 2018 at 11:00AM, premises known as 50 Raymond Wright Avenue, Mineville, NY 12956. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Moriah, County of Essex, State of NY, Section 86.73 Block 4 Lot 5.200. Approximate amount of judgment $49,938.19 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV17-0009. Judith Pareira, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: July 16, 2018 56002TT-08/25-09/15/2018-4TC-193667|