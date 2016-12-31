NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Amy L. Schryer, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated 11-2-2016 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Front Lobby, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY on 2-2-2017 at 11:00AM, premises known as 4 Oak Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Village and Town of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York, SECTION: 150.51, BLOCK: 10, LOT: 13.100 and 13.300. Approximate amount of judgment $129,741.75 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index#: CV15-0232. John W. Caffry, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-038447-F01

