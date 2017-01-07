NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; Plaintiff(s)

vs. SCOTT STAPLES; et al; Defendant(s)

Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600

Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about December 5, 2015, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse in the County of Essex.

On February 10, 2017 at 11:00 am.

Premises known as 932 14TH ROAD, MINERVA, NY 12851-1922

Section: 163 Block: 1 Lot: 19

PARCEL I

PARCEL I ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, situate, lying and being in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex and State of New York, being a part of Lot 6 in the southerly half of the Twenty-Fifth Township of Totten & Crossfield Purchase, Francis Dominick`s Patent.

ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND situate, lying and being in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex and State of New York, being a part of Lot 6 in the southerly half of the Twenty-Fifth Township of Totten & Crossfield Purchase, Francis Dominick`s Patent.

As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale.

Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale.

Approximate amount of judgment $214,900.17 plus interest and costs.

INDEX NO. 0342/11

James E. Maher, Esq., REFEREE

TT-01/07-01/28/2017-4TC-140178|