NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY. US BANK TRUST N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Pltf. vs. DANNAE E. HALL A/K/A DANNAE HALL, et al, Defts. Index #CV15/0491. Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale entered Jan. 3, 2017, I will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, NY on Feb. 14, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. prem. k/a 52 Saint Clair Street a/k/a 52 Saint Claire Street, Ticonderoga, NY. All those certain lots, pieces or parcels of land, situate in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York, shown and designated as Lots #4 and 5 in section or Block M on the Map and survey of Village Lots in Weeds Park made by Chappell and Burke, filed in the Essex County Clerks Office bounded and described as follows: On the North by St. Clair Street, formerly Charles Street; on the East by North Wayne Avenue, formerly Prospect Avenue; on the South by Lot No. 7 and on the West by Lot No. 3, each lot being 65 ft. in width, front and rear and 91 ft. in depth. Approx. amt. of judgment is $336,208.70 plus costs and interest. Sold subject to terms and conditions of filed judgment and terms of sale. WILLIAM M. FINUCANE, Referee. COHN & ROTH, Attys. For Pltf., 100 East Old Country Rd., Mineola, NY. #90550

