NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY

PennyMac Loan Trust 2001-NPL1; Plaintiff(s)

vs. RICHARD LACONTE AS EXECUTOR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; RICHARD LACONTE, INDIVIDUALLY AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; JOSEPH LACONTE AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; DENNIS LACONTE AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; ELAINE VALVICK AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; MADELINE LACONTE AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY L. LACONTE; CAROL LANCONTE; et al; Defendant(s)

Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600

Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about August 10, 2016, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse in the County of Essex. On February 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm. Premises known as 4 PINNACLE ST, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883

Section: 150.59 Block: 6 Lot: 10.000

ALL THOSE PIECES OR PARCELS OF LAND, with the building and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being on the northerly side of Pinnacle Street in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York. PARCEL I. All that tract or parcel of land, situate in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York, and in the Village of Alexandria-so-called, beginning at the southeast corner of a village lot deeded to James McCambridge; thence along the south line of said lot 2 chains and 50 links; thence southerly one chain, thence westerly 2 chains and 50 links to the highway thence northerly to the place of beginning one chain, containing 1/4 of an acre of land. The right to maintain a certain water main now existing across said lot is reserved. PARCEL II. All that tract or parcel of land, situate in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York.

As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale.

Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale.

Approximate amount of judgment $62,991.30 plus interest and costs.

INDEX NO. 0826-10

Judith A. Pareira, Esq., REFEREE

TT-01/21-02/11/2017-4TC-141680|