NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION; Plaintiff(s)

vs. GISELLE GIGUERE A/K/A GISELLE KANALY AS HEIR AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF WILLIAM J. KANALY JR.; et al; Defendant(s)

Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600 Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about December 30, 2016, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse. On March 7, 2017 at 10:30 am.

Premises known as 3421 BLUE RIDGE RD, NORTH HUDSON, NY 12855

Section: 113.20 Block: 1 Lot: 7.000 & 8.110

THAT CERTAIN TRACT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in Lot 20, Tract West of Road Patent in the Town of North Hudson, County of Essex and State of New York.

As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale.

Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale.

Approximate amount of judgment $83,925.70 plus interest and costs.

INDEX NO. CV14-0220

Robert Maurice Kelly, Esq., Referee

TT-02/04-02/25/2017-4TC-142764|