NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC; Plaintiff(s)

vs. ADAM GAAL; et al; Defendant(s)

Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600

Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about December 23, 2016, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse in Elizabethtown, County of Essex.

On April 6, 2017 at 10:30 am.

Premises known as 54 Raymond Wright Avenue, Mineville, NY 12956-1447

Section: 86.74 Block: 2 Lot: 1

All that piece or parcel of land situate in the Hamlet of Witherbee, Town of Moriah, County of Essex, State of New York.

As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale.

Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale.

Approximate amount of judgment $172,428.25 plus interest and costs.

INDEX NO. CV14-0580

Matthew R. Ludemann Esq., Referee

TT-03/04-03/25/2017-4TC-145053|