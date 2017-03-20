NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for GSAA Home Equity Trust 2006-7, Plaintiff AGAINST Rosemarie Winters a/k/a Rosemarie E. Winters a/k/a Rosemarie Eger Winters; et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated May 27, 2016 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse on April 19, 2017 at 10:00AM, premises known as 75 Forest Way f/k/a 160 Old Chilson Road, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 139.30 Block 2 Lot 31.120. Approximate amount of judgment $442,334.84 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# 916-10. William M. Finucane, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: March 4, 2017

