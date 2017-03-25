NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Lisa Bowman, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated February 22, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse on April 24, 2017 at 2:00PM, premises known as 53 Champlain Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 150.51 Block 10 Lot 21.000. Approximate amount of judgment $92,625.50 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV14-0655. Robert W. Pulsifer, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: March 3, 2017

