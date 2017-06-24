NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff AGAINST Matthew Foster a/k/a Matthew M. Foster, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated May 30, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, New York on July 25, 2017 at 10:00AM, premises known as 12 Battery Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of NY, Section 150.51 Block 6 Lot 7.000. Approximate amount of judgment $100,476.24 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index# CV15-0575. H. Wayne Judge, Esq., Referee Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak, LLC Attorney(s) for the Plaintiff 175 Mile Crossing Boulevard Rochester, New York 14624 (877) 759-1835 Dated: June 9, 2017 46583TT-06/24-07/15/2017-4TC-155700|