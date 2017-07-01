NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Plaintiff AGAINST Janet Goot, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated 5-26-2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court St., Elizabethtown, NY on 8-1-2017 at 11:00AM, premises known as 1670 Creek Road, Crown Point, NY 12928. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being Town of Crown Point, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION: 128.6, BLOCK: 5, LOT: 31. Approximate amount of judgment $130,080.29 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index#: CV16-0463. James E. Maher, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-081591-F00 46627TT-07/01-07/22/2017-4TC-155946|