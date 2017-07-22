NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF Essex, Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Charles Wrest a/k/a Charles W. Wrest, ET AL., Defendant(s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on June 13, 2017, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on August 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., premises known as 100 Gage Road, Crown Point, NY 12928. All that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Crown Point, County of Essex and State of New York, Section 117.3, Block 1 and Lot 13.000. Approximate amount of judgment is $60,738.03 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV16-0267. William M. Finucane, Esq., RefereeSchiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel, LLP, 1412 Sweet Home Road, Suite 12, Amherst, New York 14228, Attorneys for PlaintiffTT-7/22-08/12/2017-4TC-157175|