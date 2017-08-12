NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX NATIONSTAR HECM ACQUISITION TRUST 2015-1 WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE,Plaintiff,Against TINA DISCUILLO AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE CROSS A/K/A CATHERINE O. CROSS, KAREN REYNOLDS AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE CROSS A/K/A CATHERINE O. CROSS, MELINDA RABIDEAU AS HEIR TO THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE CROSS A/K/A CATHERINE O. CROSS, ET AL.Defendant(s).Index No.: 0465/CV15Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Essex County Clerks Office on 05/25/2017, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction, at the Essex County Courthouse, Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on 9/13/2017 at 11:00 AM, premises known as 10 Liberty Street, Mineville, New York, 12956, and described as follows:ALL that certain plot, piece, or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in Grover Hills, Town of Moriah, Essex County, in the state of New York, and designated on the tax maps of the Essex County Treasurer as Section 96.27, Block 3, and Lot 14.000.The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $101,525.41 plus interest and costs. The Premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # 0465/CV15.JAMES E. MAHER, Esq., Referee.MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY P.C., 145 Huguenot Street, Suite 210, New Rochelle, NY 10801Dated: 7/12/2017 File Number: 15-314292 MAKTT-08/12-09/02/2017-4TC-160042|