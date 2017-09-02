NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC; Plaintiff(s)vs. MARY TEFOE; et al; Defendant(s)Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s): ROSICKI, ROSICKI & ASSOCIATES, P.C., 2 Summit Court, Suite 301, Fishkill, New York, 12524, 845.897.1600Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale granted herein on or about February 22, 2017, I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, in the County of Essex. On October 3, 2017 at 10:00 am.Premises known as 373 WITHERBEE RD, WITHERBEE, NY 12998Section: 86.82 Block: 1 Lot: 5 ALL THAT PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND, situate in the Hamlet of Witherbee, Town of Moriah, County of Essex, State of New York, bounded and described as follows, Viz: Being Lot Number 104C, as shown on a Plan of Resubdivision Map of Hamlets of Mineville & Witherbee, Sheet 2 of 4; as filed in the Office of the County Clerk, Essex County, New York, as Essex County Map Number 1543, in Drawer Number 12 on the 8th day of January, 1957. As more particularly described in the judgment of foreclosure and sale. Sold subject to all of the terms and conditions contained in said judgment and terms of sale. Approximate amount of judgment $49,444.10 plus interest and costs. INDEX NO. CV14-0689 Hilary Diana Rogers, Esq., RefereeTT-09/02-09/23/2017-4TC-161630|