NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF Essex, U.S. Bank National Association, not in its Individual Capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT, Plaintiff, vs. Georgina L. McKay; Heath Gray and Silvia Champlain, Defendant(s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on September 25, 2017, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on November 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., premises known as 441 Witherbee Road, Witherbee, NY. All that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Moriah, County of Essex and State of New York, Section 86.73, Block 7 and Lot 10. Approximate amount of judgment is $183,790.84 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # 651/2009. William E. Russell, Esq., RefereeKnuckles, Komosinski & Manfro, LLP, 565 Taxter Road, Ste. 590, Elmsford, NY 10523, Attorneys for PlaintiffTT-10/28-11/18/2017-4TC-166680|