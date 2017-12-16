NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT: ESSEX COUNTY. U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF8 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST, Pltf. vs., RONALD B. THOMAS, et al, Defts. Index # CV16-0567. Pursuant to judgment of foreclosure and sale entered Nov. 30, 2017, I will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Elizabethtown, NY on January 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., prem. k/a 87 Trillium Drive, Lake Placid, NY. Said property located in the Village of Lake Placid, Town of North Elba, County of Essex, State of New York, being part of Lot 260 Township 11, Old Military Tract, Richards Survey and being designated at Lot 31 as shown on a subdivision map entitled, BLUEBERRY HILLS, being a residential subdivision of lands of Frank Sears, Jr. and Anita Sears as surveyed and mapped by Robert M. Marvin, Jr., Land Surveyor, June 1987 and filed in the Essex County Clerks Office as Map No. 3729. Approx. amt. of judgment is $408,808.78 plus costs and interest. Sold subject to terms and conditions of filed judgment and terms of sale. COLLEEN E. DELCORE, Referee. COHN & ROTH, for Pltf., 100 E. Old Country Road, Ste. 28, Mineola, NY. #93717VN-12/16-1/06/2018-4TC-171281|