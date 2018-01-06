NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEXWELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., PlaintiffAGAINSTROBERT BARBER, et al., Defendant(s)Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated August 21, 2017 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY, on February 07, 2018 at 10:00AM, premises known as 19 ELL STREET, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York, Section 150.59, Block 3, Lot 3. Approximate amount of judgment $116,065.06 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment for Index #CV16-0464.Brian S. Stewart, Esq., RefereeGross Polowy, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100Williamsville, NY 14221TT-01/06-01/27/2018-4TC-172984|