NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R4,Plaintiff(s),Against Index No.: 144/2014CVL WALTER D HAZELTINE AKA L. WALTER D. HAZELTINE, SUSAN D. HAZELTINE, ET AL., Defendant(s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered in the Essex County Clerks Office on 11/29/2017 and refiled on 12/11/2017, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on 2/20/2018 at 11:00 am, premises known as 100 Northwoods Club Road, Minerva, NY 12851, and described as follows:ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex, State of New York, and designated on the tax maps of the Essex County Treasurer as Section 154.31 Block 1 Lot 6.000The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $95,971.38 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # 144/2014CV.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney.James R Burkett, Esq., Referee.Leopold & Associates, PLLC, 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 110, Armonk, NY 10504Dated: 12/14/2017 BGMTT-01/20-02/10/2018-4TC-174002|