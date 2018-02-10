NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF Essex, Citizens Bank, NA. FKA RBS Citizens, NA, Plaintiff, vs. Jacqueline A. Foote FKA Jacqueline A. Murray, Joseph J. Foote, ET AL., Defendant(s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly filed on December 29, 2017, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Municipal Center, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on March 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., premises known as 25 Dicks Lane, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. All that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Schroon, County of Essex and State of New York, Section 156.8, Block 2 and Lot 65.000. Approximate amount of judgment is $90,875.87 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV16-0383. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee's attorney, or the Referee.Matthew E. Douthat, Esq., RefereePeter T. Roach & Associates, P.C., 6901 Jericho Turnpike, Suite 240, Syosset, New York 11791, Attorneys for PlaintiffTT-02/10-03/03/2018-4TC-176004|