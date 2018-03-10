NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT ESSEX COUNTYU.S. Bank N.A., Successor Trustee to Bank of America, N.A., Successor to Lasalle Bank, N.A., as trustee on behalf of the holders of the Washington Mutual Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, WMalt Series 2006-09, Plaintiff against Anne M. Minter a/k/a Anne Minter, et al Defendants Attorney for Plaintiff(s) Fein, Such & Crane, LLP 28 East Main Street, Suite 1800, Rochester, NY 14614 Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale Entered January 8, 2018 I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the Essex County Courthouse on April 10, 2018 at 10:30 AM. Premises known as 16 Ausable Run Lane, Wilmington, NY 12997. Sec 16.4 Block 4 Lot 12.000. THOSE PREMISES in the Town of Wilmington, Essex County, State of New York. Approximate Amount of Judgment is $770,614.64 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index No 563-08.William E. Russell, Esq., Referee SPSNC414VN-03/10/2018-1TC-178293|