NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Danielle M. Brassard and Andrew J. Brassard, et al., Defendant(s)Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated January 24, 2018 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse in the County of Essex, on April 25, 2018 at 10:00AM, premises known as 148 FISK ROAD, MORIAH, NY 12960. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Moriah, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION 107.5, BLOCK 2, LOT 1.000. Approximate amount of judgment $164,403.41 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment for Index# CV15-0110.Reginald H. Bedell, Esq., RefereeGross Polowy, LLCAttorney for Plaintiff1775 Wehrle Drive, Suite 100Williamsville, NY 14221TT-03/24-4/14/2018-4TC-179777|