NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT ESSEX COUNTY Penny mac Loan Services, LLC, Plaintiff against James Lynn, et al Defendants Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s) Fein, Such & Crane, LLP 28 East Main Street, Suite 1800, Rochester, NY 14614 Attorney (s) for Plaintiff (s).Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale Entered February 5th, 2018I will sell at Public Auction to the highest bidder at the 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on May 14th, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Premises known as 1703 NYS Route 28N A/K/A 1703 State Route 28N, Minerva, NY 12851. Sec 154.15 Block 1 Lot 7.001. Parcel I: All that certain Piece or Parcel of Land, being a part of Lot No. 25 of Dominick's Patent in the south half at the Twenty-fifth Township of Totten & Crossfield's Purchase, in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex, New York State; Parcel II: All that Tract or Parcel of Land, situate in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex and State of New York State; Parcel III: All that certainPiece or Parcel of Land, situate in the Town of Minerva, County of Essex and State of New York State Approximate Amount of Judgment is $127,449.94 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index No 143-2013.William M. Finucane, Esq., RefereeTT-04/14-5/5/2018-4TC-181732|