NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT - COUNTY OF ESSEX GREEN TREE SERVICING, LLC,Plaintiff,Against GEORGE H. COX, ET AL.,Defendant(s).Index No.: 0525/2015Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale, duly entered 1/16/2018, I, the undersigned Referee, will sell at public auction at Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932, on 5/23/2018 at 10:00 am, premises known as 10 Wayne Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, and described as follows:ALL that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town and Village of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, State of New York, and designated on the tax maps of the Essex County Treasurer as Section 150.43 Block 5 Lot 15The approximate amount of the current Judgment lien is $80,563.42 plus interest and costs. The premises will be sold subject to provisions of the aforesaid Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale; Index # 0525/2015.If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagees attorney. Evan F. Bracy, Esq., Referee.Leopold & Associates, PLLC, 80 Business Park Drive, Suite 110, Armonk, NY 10504Dated: 4/11/2018 GNSTT-04/21-05/12/2018-4TC-182648|