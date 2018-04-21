Notice of Sale

SUPREME COURT OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK - COUNTY OF ESSEXREVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,V.DAVID WATSON, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WATSON AND JANET WATSON, ET. AL.NOTICE OF SALENOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 01, 2017, and entered in the Office of the Clerk of the County of Essex, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and DAVID WATSON, AS HEIR AND DISTRIBUTEE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN WATSON AND JANET WATSON, ET AL. are the Defendant(s). I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the ESSEX COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 7559 COURT STREET, ELIZABETHTOWN, NY 12932, on May 31, 2018 at 11:00 AM, premises known as 138 HURLEY AVENUE, LAKE PLACID, NY 12946: Section 42.66, Block 2, Lot 17.000:ALL THAT CERTAIN PLOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF NORTH ELBA, COUNTY OF ESSEX AND STATE OF NEW YORK Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # CV16-0155. Brian S. Stewart, Esq. - Referee. RAS Boriskin, LLC 900 Merchants Concourse, Suite 106, Westbury, New York 11590, Attorneys for Plaintiff.VN-04/28-05/19/2018-4TC-182534|