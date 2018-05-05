NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF ESSEX Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Plaintiff AGAINST Cory Benedict, Michelle A. Benedict, Timothy Benedict, et al., Defendant(s) Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale duly dated 8-10-2016 I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on 6-4-2018 at 11:00AM, premises known as 35 The Portage, Ticonderoga, NY 12883. All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York, SECTION: 150.59, BLOCK: 7, LOT: 13. Approximate amount of judgment $85,429.30 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index#: CV14-0462. John C. McDonald, Esq., Referee Frenkel Lambert Weiss Weisman & Gordon, LLP 53 Gibson Street Bay Shore, NY 11706 01-070002-F00 53767TT-05/05-05/26/2018-4TC-183376|