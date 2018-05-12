NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT- COUNTY OF ESSEX WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff,AGAINSTGEORGIA P. PAPARELLA AKA GEORGIA PAPARELLA, MICHAEL J. PAPARELLA, JR. AKA MICHAEL J. PAPARELLA AKA MICHAEL PAPARELLA AKA MICHAEL PAPARELLA, JR, NYS DEPARTMENT OF TAXATION AND FINANCE, MIDLAND FUNDING, LLC DBA IN NEW YORK AS MIDLAND FUNDING OF DELAWARE A/P/O CITIBANK, Defendant(s) Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly entered November 29, 2017 I the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Lobby of the Essex County Courthouse, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY 12932 on June 11, 2018 at 11:00 AM premises known as 633 VINEYARD RD, CROWN POINT, NY 12928All that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the Town of Crown Point, County of Essex and State of New York. Section 128.3, Block 1 and Lot 32.00 Approximate amount of judgment $250,872.27 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment. Index #CV14-0131WILLIAM E. RUSSELL, ESQ., Referee,Aldridge Pite, LLP - Attorneys for Plaintiff 40 Marcus Drive, Suite 200, Melville, NY 11747TT-04/12-06/02/2018-4TC-184605|